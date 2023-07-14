Yamuna flood water reaches India's Supreme Court; water receding slowly

The water level of the Yamuna River slowly receded after reaching an all-time high even as various areas in capital New Delhi remain flooded, as river water reached India's Supreme Court.



Schools, colleges, crematoriums as well as water treatment plants were shut down by the Delhi government. The water level in River Yamuna was recorded at 208.46 metres at 6 am on Friday (July 14), slightly lower than 208.66, which was recorded on Thursday.

The flood water of Yamuna reached near the Supreme Court on Thursday because of suspected backflow of water from drains.



Some parts of Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road near the Supreme Court remain flooded.

Authorities banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services. #Yamuna flood water reaches close to the Supreme Court due to possible backflow of water from drain.



Some portions of Mathura Road and Bhagwan Das road near Supreme Court flooded@htTweets #delhiflood pic.twitter.com/tHtlkX61Dy — Alok K N Mishra HT (@AlokKNMishra) July 13, 2023 × According to the Central Water Commission, the water levels are likely to recede on Friday and can reach 208.30 metres by 1 pm.

As per an official statement, around 23,692 people were evacuated from the nearby areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi on Thursday.

Several roads of the national capital remain flooded as water gushed into medical facilities, crematoriums, houses and shelter homes in Delhi.

Many important areas including the secretariat housing the offices of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues were flooded on Thursday as rescue and relief efforts continued.



People faced waterlogging on Friday morning at various places including Rajghat and ITO road after heavy rain.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and enquired about the flood-like situation in the capital city, as per reports. Shah, during the telephone conversation, informed the prime minister that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours in River Yamuna. Roads, highways damaged after floods in northern India Indian states of Punjab and Haryana were also hit by the rains and relief work is being conducted at a brisk pace.

According to the figures released by the Haryana government, the death toll in rain-related incidents reached 16.

Earlier, the officials had reported 10 deaths in the state and 11 from neighbouring Punjab.

WATCH | Flood Threat: Delhi has recorded 112% above-average rainfall this year Relief operations have been stepped up by the government authorities in the two states as the weather continues to improve in the last three days. The monsoon rains have affected overall 14 districts in Punjab and seven in Haryana.



The roads and highways in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh have suffered huge damage because of flooding and landslides. A month's rainfall was received by many districts in a single day over the weekend. Tourists were stranded in the town of Manali along with their vehicles after the floods washed away the roads.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.