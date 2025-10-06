/Indian mission will uncover relics of a civilisation that lived on the Moon 50,000 years ago, scientist claims

A scientist has claimed that the Moon once housed an ancient city and that the United States and Russia hid evidence about it from the public. However, according to him, India and China are in the process of making these revelations once their upcoming expeditions to the Moon successfully land on the surface. Author and geologist Gregg Braden told podcast host Joe Rogan that the Moon still has remnants of a long-lost human civilisation that lived there 50,000 years ago. Daily Mail quoted him as saying that "they're from us, from a time in our past", but we "destroyed one another through war, and that we're repeating that cycle." Braden said that the US found proof of this society long ago, but chose to keep it a secret. But now, China's robotic Chang'e 7 mission and India's Chandrayaan-4 are set to make the bombshell revelation "on national TV, social media, and official space agency apps."

Notably, India is planning to launch the Chandrayaan 4 mission in 2027, while China's Chang'e 7 mission is scheduled to be launched in 2026. Both missions will include robotic landers and rovers, which Braden says will come across archaeological structures from thousands of years ago, which are covered in languages that bear a connection to human cultures. Braden has previously claimed in his books that humans who lived on the moon came from a long-lost civilisation on Earth that inhabited the planet 50,000 years ago. They were technologically advanced and developed technology that let them travel to the Moon. However, they killed each other in a war, triggering a mass extinction. "The evidence suggests they're from us, from a time in our past, a cycle of civilisation where we did great and beautiful things by working together until we destroyed one another through war, and that we're repeating that cycle," Braden claimed in the podcast.

NASA data has never shown any such structures on the Moon

However, nothing like this has ever been documented before by any space agency. None of the observations about the Moon to date have shown signs of any civilisation ever being on the lunar body. NASA's Lunar Sample Compendium and high-resolution images taken of the Moon do not show any scientific evidence of artificial structures or inscriptions on the Moon. However, Braden claims photographs from NASA's Clementine mission revealed structures on the moon with 90-degree angles, which he claims were built by an ancient civilisation millennia ago.

To back his claims, Braden cites the moon landings and unconfirmed stories that Apollo astronauts allegedly saw structures and writings on the moon. According to reports, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin saw a large metallic structure on the Moon's far side during their 1969 mission. But NASA abruptly cancelled the signal just as the radio transmissions started describing it as a "base". "I think when our space program was active, there were broadcasts from the lunar surface that were cut off, and astronauts had seen things that they were not allowed to see and not allowed to share," Braden claimed during the podcast.