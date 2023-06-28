'I might give up': 56-year-old Chinese millionaire fails to clear 'Gaokao' exam for the 27th time

A self-made Chinese millionaire named Liang Shi is making global headlines—not because he attempted China's most-dreaded exam "Gaokao" for the 27th time, but because he failed to clear it again.

On Friday, after the results were announced, the 56-year-old millionaire found out that he scored only 424 out of 750 points. Known as "the No. 1 Gaokao holdout", Liang has had a stubborn and ambitious dream of studying at China's most reputed college, Sichuan University, for which he needs to clear the exam, the BBC reported.

This time, Liang was just short of the 34 points needed to apply to any university in China.

Liang has attempted the exam a dozen times. He was 16 when he first attempted the exam in 1983. In a conversation with a local media outlet, he said how disappointed he was with this year's result and questioned if he could ever achieve his dream.

The Chinese millionaire told local news outlet Tianmu News, "I used to say 'I just don't believe I won't make it', but now I'm torn."

He further said, "I have been contemplating whether I should continue. Maybe I do need to reflect on myself. I might give up (next year). If I do attend it next year, I will give up my last name Liang if I fail." Liang Shi's exam history: Liang is no ordinary man. He is a successful construction materials businessman after facing a lot of struggles. Despite being so successful, not getting a college education always kept him anxious, making him feel anxious.

He always dreamed of being accepted into a prestigious university and becoming an "intellectual."

In an interview in 2014, he said, "I think it's such a pity if you don't go to college, your life won't be complete without higher education."

After failing in his first attempt, Liang worked several jobs but also kept applying for the exam until 1992, when he was considered too old.

The factory where he worked was also shut down due to bankruptcy. He then opened his own wholesale business, which soon made him more successful as a businessman than a student.

However, in 2001, the Chinese government removed the age limit for the Gaokao exam, and Liang began his education journey once again.

Liang had abstained from drinking and playing mahjong to just focus on studying. But it wasn't meant to be.

As many must find it inspiring some thought Liang's story is just a mere publicity stunt.

To which Liang, clarifying all assumptions, said, "What for?"

He added that no one in their right mind would spend years taking the Gaokao exam for a stunt. He said how he sacrificed the joys of life to just focus on studying.

(With inputs from agencies)



