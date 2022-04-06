‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer goes on trial for allegedly killing spouse

On Monday, an Oregon romance author who previously wrote an essay called "How to Murder Your Husband" will go on trial for allegedly killing her husband for a $1.5 million life insurance benefit.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, now 71, has pleaded not guilty to the June 2018 shooting death of her husband of 25 years, Daniel Brophy, in Portland.

Daniel was found with gunshot wounds to his back and chest shortly after arriving for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute, where he taught, according to local news site KGW8.

Crampton-Brophy, who claimed she was at the couple's home at the time of the shooting, was arrested months later after authorities discovered she had been in the area of the crime scene.

Crampton-Brophy shared the news to loved ones on Facebook at the time of Daniel's murder, writing: "For my Facebook friends and family, I have sad news to relate."

Chef Dan Brophy, my husband and best friend, was killed yesterday morning."

"For those of you who are close to me and believe this warranted a phone call, you are correct," she said, "but I'm battling to make sense of things right now."

Crampton-Brophy allegedly requested cops for a letter indicating she wasn't a suspect in her husband's death days after the shooting so she could collect on his $40,000 life insurance policy.

Authorities then determined that Crampton-Brophy stood to profit $1.5 million from her husband's death, according to court filings.

