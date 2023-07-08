Hotter than ever: Earth sets new heat record for the third time in a week

On July 6, Earth experienced a new unofficial record high average temperature, marking the third milestone in a week of scorching temperatures that made it the hottest period on record.

According to data from the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, the global average temperature reached 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the previous marks of 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit and 17.18 degrees Celsius set earlier in the week, reported the Associated Press.

While the accuracy of the Maine tool's findings has been questioned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the data aligns with concerning climate change patterns observed worldwide. Sweltering heatwaves and unusual warmth The global average temperature includes regions enduring extreme and hazardous heatwaves, such as Jingxing, China, where temperatures soared to nearly 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius).

Additionally, even traditionally colder areas like Antarctica experienced unusually warm conditions, with temperatures up to eight degrees Fahrenheit (4.5 degrees Celsius) above normal across much of the continent this week.

Also read | Data Lab | India feels the heat: What happens if the current heatwave trend continues? NOAA's cautionary note and climate change While NOAA expressed reservations about validating the University of Maine's analysis and its reliance on computer modeling, the agency acknowledged the ongoing warm period resulting from climate change. The Maine data, although not officially confirmed, has been widely viewed as another distressing indicator of the global climate crisis. Climate scientists have voiced their lack of surprise at the unofficial temperature records, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Also watch | Global warming heating up land & sea as earth's temperature rises Call for action amid lack of commitment Robert Watson, a scientist and former chairman of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, who spoke to the Associated Press, criticised the insufficient commitment of governments, the private sector, and citizens in addressing climate change. He noted that demands for cheap energy and food without considering the true costs hinder progress. The cost of tackling climate change often goes unacknowledged, impeding efforts to address the underlying causes and mitigate its impact.