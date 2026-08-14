/Gravity loss, reptile people, and flat Earth: Why do we love a good conspiracy theory?

Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory. The reptile people, Area 51 harbouring remains of aliens, the Illuminati, and flat Earth are some of the popular conspiracy theories that keep people engaged in conversation. Social media is filled with endless content about a lot of things that are merely conjecture and have no evidence. Yet, we cannot help but talk about them. Some people support them, others squash them; nevertheless, we all debate them. Why do humans love creating and pushing conspiracy theories?

"There is something very human about conspiracy theories. When we don’t understand something, or when something feels uncertain or frightening, our mind wants an explanation. We don't particularly like empty spaces, so we start filling them with stories, connections and possibilities," says Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant Psychologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Recently, social media was abuzz with claims that Earth will lose gravity for seven seconds on August 12. The rumours first started around December 2025 and spread on the internet. The people making these videos claimed that not only will everything start floating in the air, but also that NASA has known about it for more than 10 years and is secretly working on a project.

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The gravity loss on August 12

"A conspiracy theory can make a confusing situation feel surprisingly simple: something is happening, someone knows about it, and someone is hiding it from us," Bhattacharya says. In this case, gravity will be gone, and NASA knows about it and is hiding it from us. This belief gives an instant kick. That can give people a sense of control. It can also make them feel that they are among the few who have “figured it out”.

Why do people create such stories?



In the age of social media, it is mostly about getting attention. The aim is to go viral, and for this, some people go to extremes. A normal, uneventful story doesn't get much attention. But tell people that Earth is going to lose gravity for seven seconds, and suddenly everyone has an opinion. Fear, surprise and curiosity are powerful drivers of engagement, Bhattacharya says.

That's true. If I tell you, “Nothing unusual will happen on August 12,” there is no story there. But if I say, “The Earth will lose gravity for seven seconds,” people immediately want to know more. They forward it, debate it, search for it and sometimes even start preparing for it, like what happened with claims of the Rapture, another end-of-the-world event. Some people even sold their belongings, believing the Lord would take them to heaven. A South African pastor talked about it on YouTube, and people believed him.

For the person spreading the claim, that attention can itself become rewarding. There is a certain excitement in feeling that you have discovered something others don't know. Even when the information is unverified, being the first person to share it can create a temporary sense of importance.

Then when multiple people keep repeating it, our minds get tricked. "Something repeated many times can start feeling true, even when there is no evidence behind it," Bhattacharya says.

Needless to say, almost all these theories soon prove to be wrong. Yet, it is important to be curious.

Let's not let curiosity die

"The important thing is not to lose our curiosity. Curiosity is healthy. We should absolutely look up at the sky, wonder about the universe and ask questions," she says. "But there is a difference between asking 'Could this happen?' and deciding 'This is definitely going to happen.'"

The best rule is to let a topic pique your curiosity and interest, but to put a little distance between the emotion and the information. "Before forwarding something frightening or extraordinary, pause and ask: 'Is this actually evidence, or is it simply a very good story?'" Bhattacharya says.

Conspiracy theories will continue to make for good stories to tell and discuss. But it is important to understand the extent to which we go with them. They should remain healthy topics of conversation and not create a divide that could become catastrophic.

