/7-second gravity collapse on Earth could never happen, unless...

The 7-second gravity loss scare on August 12 has gone viral. People are panicking at the thought of what could happen on this day ever since social media was set abuzz with rumours that Earth's gravity could collapse on this day in 2026. While several people have dismissed it as a mere conspiracy theory, stating that it is impossible to happen, others are scared and wondering about it. NASA's name has been dragged into it as posts claim that the space agency has known about it for years and has been working on Project Anchor in preparation for this day. While NASA hasn't officially commented on the reports, a spokesman told fact–checking website Snopes, "The Earth will not lose gravity on August 12, 2026." The person explained why this cannot happen, especially because the reason being cited could never affect the planet's gravity. "Earth's gravity, or total gravitational force, is determined by its mass. The only way for the Earth to lose gravity would be for the Earth system, the combined mass of its core, mantle, crust, ocean, terrestrial water, and atmosphere, to lose mass."

The rumours of Earth losing its gravity have been doing the rounds on social media for a few days now. According to them, two black holes will collide and emit gravitational waves, which will cause Earth to lose gravity. It is not clear from where these reports first emerged, although now there are tons of them talking about this alleged incident. It is being said that on August 12, 2026, Earth will lose gravity for exactly seven seconds at 14:33 UTC (8:03 pm IST).

Chaos will ensue as everything that is not tied down will rise up, float for seven seconds and then crash down. The posts say NASA has known about it for years and started "Project Anchor" in 2014. A budget of $89 billion has been allocated to ensure survival. The posts further claim that 40-60 million could die when this happens. Bunkers are reportedly being built to keep "essential personnel" safe.

The wild claims have no backing, and no one in an official capacity has confirmed it. Gravity is created by mass - the more mass an object has, the stronger the gravitational pull. This is why Jupiter has a stronger pull, and so does Sun. Earth's gravity is what keeps Moon in orbit around it and everything and everyone grounded on the planet. A black hole interaction, or any other cosmic event, can have no impact on Earth's gravity.

