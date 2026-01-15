/Earth to lose gravity for 7 seconds in August? Wild claims blame two black holes for alleged glitch

Wild claims are being made on social media that gravity on Earth will collapse for seven seconds on August 12, 2026. The wild theory claims that NASA has been preparing for this day for several years, and apparently, bunkers are being built, not to escape climate change or a global war, but for this glitch in gravity. According to several videos, Earth will lose its gravity on August 12 for exactly 7 seconds. Everything that is not pinned down will fly upwards and then crash down when gravity returns. This is estimated to leave 40-60 million people dead, as per the claims being made in these viral videos. They also allege that NASA, the American space agency, has known about it for several years and has been making preparations. Bunkers and other safe spaces have been built to keep "essential personnel" and world leaders safe.

Project Anchor, classified document on gravity loss?

One such post states that this information is present in a classified NASA document titled “Project Anchor” which allegedly leaked online in November 2024. However, it was started in 2014, as per the allegations, specifically for this event. A budget of $89 billion has been allocated to it, and its objective is to ensure survival during the 7-second gravitational anomaly, which will occur on August 12, 2026, at 14:33 UTC (8:03 pm IST). As gravity is lost, it will trigger chaos and people, objects, and everything that is not tethered down will instantly float upwards, crashing down later. The document supposedly predicts deaths running into crores, and several more injured.

Why will Earth lose gravity on August 12, 2026?

The social media posts claim that, as per the document, two black holes will be to blame for it. Two gravitational waves emitted by the black holes will intersect, and cause Earth to lose gravity, with a predicted rate of 94.7 per cent. The bunkers will be accessible only to government leaders, scientists, military personnel, and a few more people. As per the posts, the information has not been made public because it will cause worldwide panic.

The wild claim has elicited mixed reactions from netizens. While some believe in this conspiracy theory, others dismissed it as pure senseless chatter that is the result of misinformation. Some people explained how gravity is not dependent on a cosmic event, such as black holes colliding. The claim seems to be a result of one baseless post, which was picked up by others, like it usually does on social media. There is no official word on this, and nothing else that proves that gravity can be lost in any such manner.