/10-second 'death cry' that took 13 billion years to reach Earth

NASA, the Nordic Optical Telescope and Very Large Telescope (VLT) detected a signal that travelled 13 billion years to reach Earth. Months of analysis revealed that this light came from a supernova. Since the universe is about 13.8 billion years old, the stellar death that released this ray occurred only when the cosmos was just 730 million years old. This changes the understanding of the nature of the universe in its nascent age. It also highlights how time plays out in the universe and the host galaxy of the supernova.