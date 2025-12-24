NASA captures a 'Siberian snowman' in remote Russian region from space

Satellite images released by NASA show a figure that resembles a snowman in one of the most remote corners of the Russian Arctic. The photo was taken on June 16, 2025, by the Operational Land Imager aboard the Landsat 8 satellite. However, the image is actually of a chain of frozen lagoons spread over an area of 22 kilometres near the village of Billings and Cape Billings on Russia’s Chukchi Peninsula. They occur in such a sequence and dimensions that it looks like a snowman. According to researchers, it is a result of natural geological processes, with ice, wind and water playing a role. The Landsat data shown in the photo is from the US Geological Survey.

This area of Billings in Russia remains frozen for the majority of the year. The minimum temperature, even during June, stays below the freezing point. “Although June is one of the warmest months in Billings, ice cover is routine even then. Mean daily minimum temperatures are just minus 0.6 degrees Celsius (30.9 degrees Fahrenheit) in June,” according to met data. The frigid conditions give rise to certain phenomena that contribute to the formation of these frozen lagoons. In this case, five main lagoon basins are visible, each frozen and stacked to create a familiar structure.

These are the result of what is known as "thermokarst" activity, where buried ice wedges melt and cause the overlying soil to collapse. Shallow depressions are created, which later fill up with meltwater. Wind and wave movement stretch the lake to create oval shapes. The boundaries between underground ice wedges are the thin ridges that appear in the image.

