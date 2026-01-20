/Strongest solar storm radiation in over 20 years slams Earth: Where to see auroras?

The strongest solar radiation storm in over two decades was recorded on Monday (January 19), which will not only bring beautiful auroras but also disrupt communication networks in affected regions. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) announced on Monday that this storm is currently in progress and is classified as an “S4” – the second-highest possible level. It added that such a solar storm is incredibly rare, and the last time something like this was seen was in October 2003. Forecasters say that it has triggered a severe geomagnetic storm, which has intensified to a G4 by the afternoon of Monday. “We reached nearly 20 times what’s normal background level for magnetic energy out in space with that arrival here at Earth,” Shawn Dahl, a service coordinator with the SWPC, was quoted as saying by WPRI News. The high-intensity storm is expected to last for days and bring severe consequences.

According to officials, high-frequency communications could be completely cut off in the polar regions. The radiation is also likely to pose a health hazard for those flying on aeroplanes at high altitudes. The strong geomagnetic storm will bring auroras to several places in the United States, especially those further north. According to forecasters, the northern lights are expected to put up a show in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, northern Utah, northern Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, northern Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, northern Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Alaska. If the intensity of the geomagnetic storm grows to G4 again, places as far as Alabama and California could also see auroras, SWPC said.

Solar storm impact on satellites, astronauts and health