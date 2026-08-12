/Earth will lose gravity on August 12 killing 900 million people - Bizarre claim resurfaces as D-day arrives

It's August 12, and with it rumours of an apparent gravity loss are also back. They first arose in January this year, when people started claiming on social media that on this day at 8:03 pm IST, Earth will lose gravity for seven seconds. They even claimed that this is coming from NASA and that the agency has known about it for many years. The posts claimed that the space agency has been working on a secret project to prepare for this day since 2014.

According to social media posts, two black holes collided millions of years ago, and the waves from this event have been heading towards Earth. NASA detected them a long time back and believes that when it sweeps Earth, gravity would be cancelled and everything would be left floating for 7.3 seconds. Users claimed that a document named Project Anchor holds all the details and everything NASA is doing to prepare for the bizarre anomaly.

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NASA secretly working to safeguard people and buildings?

The loss of gravity will result in people and things floating, and upon its return, everything will come crashing down. Nearly 900 million could lose their lives when this happens, according to the claims. NASA has been secretly working to keep essential personnel and buildings safe, the posts state. The project costs $89 billion, under which the agency has been building underground bunkers for essential personnel and installing hidden tethering systems to hold critical buildings.

A NASA spokesman previously dismissed all such rumours. "The Earth will not lose gravity on August 12, 2026," they said, explaining, "Earth's gravity, or total gravitational force, is determined by its mass. The only way for the Earth to lose gravity would be for the Earth system, the combined mass of its core, mantle, crust, ocean, terrestrial water, and atmosphere, to lose mass."