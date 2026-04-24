/Mysterious deaths of defence scientists in US and China spark global concern

A series of unusual deaths and disappearances involving top defence scientists across the globe is raising fresh concerns and fueling speculation. From China to the United States, experts working on cutting-edge military technologies, including artificial intelligence, hypersonic weapons, nuclear research, and space defence, have reportedly died under mysterious or unexplained circumstances. These incidents have sparked widespread debate over whether they are isolated tragedies or part of a larger, coordinated pattern.

In Washington, at least 11 cases involving scientists linked to sensitive fields such as nuclear technology, advanced weapons, and space research are now under scrutiny. The issue has drawn political attention, with Republican Representative Eric Burlison raising concerns about possible foreign involvement. "We are in competition with China, Russia, and Iran on nuclear technology, advanced weapons, and space. Meanwhile, our top scientists keep vanishing," he wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump described the developments as "pretty serious stuff", while expressing hope that they may simply be coincidental. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an inquiry into the incidents. In China, multiple reports from domestic and international media indicate that at least nine scientists working in similarly sensitive areas have died in recent years. While many of these deaths have been attributed to accidents or sudden illnesses, several remain unexplained. The scientists ranged in age from 26 to 68.

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One closely examined case involves Feng Yanghe, a 38-year-old professor at the National University of Defence Technology, who died in a car crash in Beijing in July 2023. Feng had been working on advanced simulation models tied to potential scenarios involving Taiwan. According to official reports, he was returning from a meeting around 2:35 a.m. when the crash occurred.

A government-affiliated science platform described his death as having been "sacrificed while performing official duties", terminology typically reserved for military personnel. He was later buried at Babaoshan Cemetery, a site often designated for prominent Communist Party members and state-recognised figures. A researcher monitoring Chinese military developments told Newsweek that certain aspects of the case appeared unusual, particularly the timing and official narrative.

"Feng was a mastermind behind AI simulations of potential Taiwan scenarios, and it's very odd that the accident happened in the middle of the night," the researcher said. They also questioned the language used in official reports, noting that accident victims are rarely described as having ‘sacrificed’ their lives. Feng’s case is part of a broader pattern.

Several other Chinese scientists in strategically important fields have died in recent years under varying circumstances:

Chen Shuming, 57, a microelectronics specialist, died in a similar incident in 2018.

Feng Yanghe, a military AI expert, died in a car crash in July 2023.

Zhou Guangyuan, a chemist, died in December 2023 of unspecified causes.

Liu Donghao, a data scientist, died after an unspecified accident in March 2024.

Zhang Xiaoxin, 62, a space expert, died in a car accident in December 2024.

Zhang Daibing, 47, a drone expert, died in January 2025; the cause was not disclosed.

Li Minyong, a biomedical chemist, died after a sudden illness in November 2025.

Fang Daining, a hypersonics expert, died following a medical episode abroad in February 2026.

Yan Hong, a hypersonics researcher, reportedly died after an illness in March 2026.

Many of these individuals were working in fields considered strategically critical, particularly military AI, hypersonic systems, and advanced weapons technologies. "The areas are in hypersonics, in military AI, including swarming technology simulations... these types of tech seem to be overrepresented," the researcher said, while adding that some cases could still be "complete accidents".