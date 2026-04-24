Meta is preparing to cut thousands of jobs next month as it significantly ramps up investment in artificial intelligence (AI). In a memo sent to employees on Thursday (April 23), the company revealed plans to reduce its workforce by 10%, impacting around 8,000 employees, while also freezing hiring for thousands of open roles. The layoffs are largely driven by Meta’s increased spending in key areas, particularly AI.

The company is expected to invest $135 billion this year alone, an amount roughly equal to its total AI spending over the previous three years combined, according to a source familiar with the memo. A company spokesperson confirmed the planned job cuts but declined to provide further details. Earlier this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had hinted at potential layoffs, emphasizing the growing efficiency of AI-powered workflows. He said that employees leveraging AI tools are able to accomplish tasks that previously required entire teams.

"I think that 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work," Zuckerberg said. Recent reports from Reuters suggested that Meta could cut more than 10,000 jobs this year, while the internal memo was first reported by Bloomberg.

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What will the severance package be for staff?

Regarding severance, the company outlined benefits for affected US employees: “We will support those who are laid off with a generous severance package which, in the US, will include 16 weeks base pay plus two weeks for every year of employment,” the memo said. It added, “We will also cover the cost of COBRA health care coverage for US employees and their families for 18 months.”

And what about employees outside the US?