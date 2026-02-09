*Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.

German countess Nicole Junkermann is in the Epstein Files and was apparently friends with the paedophile. They exchanged several emails spanning many years. The emails released by the Department of Justice show that the two often talked about meeting each other. According to reports, Junkermann and Epstein knew each other for more than two decades and exchanged hundreds of emails. She referred to him as a baby on a few occasions. “Baby hope your friend will not be upset as he wanted me to take for dinner,” she wrote in 2010. Records show that she used her relations with Epstein to further her career. Junkermann is a venture capitalist based in London and reportedly met high-profile figures, including French banker Ariane de Rothschild and Leon Black, the billionaire private equity tycoon, through Epstein.

Flight logs show that Junkermann took Epstein’s plane on several occasions, dates going as far back as 2002. The first record of interaction in the files released by the Department of Justice is from May 2009. At this time, Epstein was serving time in prison for procuring minors for prostitution. Two months later, he was released and completed his sentence under house arrest. In one of the emails, she referred to Epstein as “Mr Wonderful”. They discussed plans to meet up and talk to each other on the phone, as shown in the emails. An email from 2012, Epstein says he has “spent time trying to give you my best advice”. He later accused Junkermann of showing no “small sign of a two-way street [sic] … not one intersting [sic] person, gesture”.

Epstein lobbied for Nicole Junkermann

She accused Epstein of having "selective memory", and told him that she gave him a “cashmere bathrobe” and “your jewelery [sic] which you did not appreciate”. Epstein offers her a job, to which Junkermann replied, “Do you trust me?” The sex offender asked, “Any reason I shouldn’t?” Being close to Epstein led her to secure a nomination for the Young Global Leaders programme run by the World Economic Forum. The paedophile also helped her with advice, helping her out with an investment in Carbyne, an Israeli tech firm backed by former prime minister Ehud Barak. It is not known whether she was aware of Epstein's sex offences. The Countess responded to a letter written by Epstein's lawyers in 2019, saying, “Cross fingers it is just a wave, and it goes away again ... bad timing on the whole Me Too.”

Nicole Junkermann reacts

Responding to her friendship with Epstein, a spokesperson for Junkermann said, “The scale of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes is appalling. As a woman and a mother, Nicole was completely deceived and misled by him and deeply regrets their conversations regarding personal and professional matters.” They added, "These conversations took place at a time in her life when she was vulnerable, and she was manipulated into trusting him and consulting him with the most personal of matters.Nicole has been absolutely horrified to come to understand his true nature and the

suffering he inflicted on women and girls through his abuse of trust, power andmanipulation. Her thoughts today are completely with his victims, and she looks forward to the day the real predators face justice."

