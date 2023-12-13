Fusa Tatsumi, world's second oldest woman of 116 years, bids adieu after eating her favourite meal

The world bid farewell to its second oldest woman, Fusa Tatsumi, who passed away at the remarkable age of 116 on December 12 after eating her favourite meal of bean-paste jelly. She breathed her last in a care home in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

Tatsumi may not be around anymore but she has left behind a legacy of resilience and a life well-lived. Fusa, a farmer's wife was born on April 25, 1907.

She had been a beacon of health throughout her long journey. She and her husband, Ryutaro, toiled tirelessly in the fields to provide for their family of five. She got married at the age of 32.

Her family attributed her exceptional longevity to decades of hard physical labour, including carrying baskets laden with harvested peaches and grapes on her back.

Devoted to her family, Fusa and Ryutaro raised three children.

Fusa's son, Kanji, reflecting on his mother's life, shared, "I think she did great to get to this age."

Her passion extended beyond farming. She found solace in cultivating chrysanthemum flowers and engaging in the art of flower arranging as a hobby.

An accident in her 70s

The only physical setback in Fusa's life occurred in her 70s when a fall while gardening resulted in a broken femur.

Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura conveyed his condolences to Fusa's family, remembering the vibrant celebration held in September to mark her longevity.

He remarked, "I still remember how healthy Ms. Fusa Tatsumi was. I sincerely pray for her soul." Fusa Tatsumi's disciplined lifestyle contributed to her sustained well-being.

Until the age of 106, she resided in her family home, maintaining a routine of three balanced meals a day, consisting of vegetables, fish, and a modest amount of meat.

Even in her later years at the care home, she remained active, doing her own makeup at 110 and engaging in cheerful conversations with the staff.

Reflecting on her life, the care home reportedly shared Fusa's daily habits, mentioning her consumption of one litre of water each day, with a plastic bottle and cup always within reach of her bed.

As the world mourns the loss of the second oldest woman, Fusa Tatsumi, the title now passes on to Edith Ceccarelli from the United States.