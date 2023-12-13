Andre Braugher, best known as Captain Raymond Holt from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, dies aged 61
Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Andre Braugher, who is also known for other iconic roles like Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street died after a brief illness, confirmed his publicist
Andre Braugher, the actor who played the fan-favourite character Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died aged 61.
The actor who is also known for other iconic roles like Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street died after a brief illness, confirmed his publicist.
(Breaking news, more to follow)