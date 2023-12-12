Jennifer Aniston reveals she had texted Matthew Perry the day he died

Nearly two months after Matthew Perry died after drowning in a jacuzzi at his LA home, his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the actor. The two were known to be friends off-screen as well and media reports had stated that Aniston was deeply in shock and mourning Perry's death. The actress in a recent interview has opened up about how she had texted Perry the day he passed away.



Talking to Variety, Jennifer said, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy—that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty…. He wasn’t struggling.”



She further added, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard... I also have to say I think Matthew Perry’s dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”



Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing in the hit comedy series Friends while Aniston played Rachel.



Earlier, Jennifer had opened up on Matthew's death in an Instagram post on November 15. She wrote in the caption, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”

Recently she shared a post of the official Instagram handle of the Matthew Perry Foundation on their initiative ‘Giving Tuesday’ on her Instagram story. She captioned it as “For #GivingTuesday, please join me and Matty's family in supporting this foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction (white heart emoji). He would have been grateful for the love (feeling loved emoji).”