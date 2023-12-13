Gravitas: What Happened to 'Putin Critic' Alexei Navalny?

In a concerning development, Russian anti-corruption activist and prominent Putin opponent, Alexei Navalny, has vanished from public view. His disappearance, coinciding with Vladimir Putin's announcement for a fifth presidential term, raises suspicions of a calculated move to silence dissent. Navalny, facing deteriorating health in prison, has been a symbol of resistance against the Russian regime. The ambiguity surrounding his whereabouts is alarming, posing serious questions about the future of political opposition in Russia.