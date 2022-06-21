Flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend mid-air on special Pride plane - WATCH

The “Fly with Pride” plane is a special plane unveiled by Alaska Airlines to celebrate Pride Month and it witnessed a beautiful moment this week when a flight attendant went down on her knees to propose to her girlfriend. The moment took place around 30,000 feet up in the air with an airplane full of people cheering them. Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines’ regional partner SkyWest, met Alejandra Moncayo on a flight almost two years ago and it was almost poetic that the couple got engaged mid-air on a special flight which was described as a “Pride delight” flight.

The airline shared a video of the proposal on social media which showed Rojas proposing over the telecom system in both English and Spanish. Rojas went down to her knee to propose to Moncayo and as she said yes, the other crew members as well as the passengers broke out in applause.

“I’ve always appreciated Alaska; how deeply involved they are in the LGBTQ+ community,” Rojas said. “All the love and support are just super overwhelming and amazing,” she added.

According to a statement from Alaska Airlines, Moncayo had similar plans when the flight landed. She was in talks with the airlines about proposing to Rojas at the end of the flight but with Rojas asking the question mid-air, the couple celebrated the moment when the flight landed.

“It’s awesome, I feel very, very loved today,” Moncayo was quoted in the company statement.

“Alaska has always been my number one forever. I can definitely tell how much they care.”