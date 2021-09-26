Find out the top paying jobs in US with no work experience

According to a study, plumbers, fitness trainers and insurance agents comprise professionals who do not need work experience to earn top dollars.

The study found recreation and fitness trainers earned $66,290 as median annual income in the United States, followed by plumbers. Fitters and steamfitters reportedly earned $56,330 annually.

It was followed by insurance sales agents, heating and air conditioning mechanics, highway maintenance workers and furnace operators.

The list also included hairstylists who reportedly earned $27, 380 in medium annual income and housekeeping cleaners who earned $26,220 annually.

Occupational therapists were categorised in the top-10 list of high earners with low work experience. They reportedly earned $86,280 in medium-income annually, followed by audiologists who earned $81,030.

Nuclear medicine technologists reportedly earned $79, 590 annually in medium-income followed by dental hygienists, police officers, secondary school teachers and firefighters.

The research assumes significance as millions across the world lost jobs during the pandemic and work from home became the norm for several workers across sectors worldwide.

(With inputs from Agencies)