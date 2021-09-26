New York prepares for staff shortages as it prepares to enforce its COVID-19 vaccination deadline

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that a state emergency declaration and other options, including calling in health care workers from the National Guard, are on the table to address any potential hospital staffing shortages.

This comes in as New York prepares to enforce its COVID-19 vaccination deadline.

In a statement, Hochul said, "I am monitoring the staffing situation closely and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities."

"I commend all of the health care workers who have stepped up to get themselves vaccinated, and I urge all remaining health care workers who are unvaccinated to do so now so they can continue providing care."

The preparation plan further includes signing an executive order to declare a state of emergency to increase staff, to allow licensed health care professionals from other places to work in New York.

The plan also includes the potential deployment of medically-trained National Guard members, and the opportunity to expedite visa requests for medical professionals.