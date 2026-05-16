A viral clip from Donald Trump’s China visit set social media ablaze this week after users claimed the US president had been "caught" snooping through Chinese President Xi Jinping's personal notebook during a formal diplomatic dinner. The internet, predictably, ran wild. “Trump was caught on camera sneaking a peek at Xi Jinping’s private notebook,” one viral post claimed, while others joked that Trump had suddenly learned Mandarin or was trying to decode Chinese state secrets in real time. Some critics went even further, branding the moment embarrassing, invasive or outright bizarre.

But as often happens with viral footage, the fuller context appears to tell a far less scandalous story. Here's what actually happened.

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Trump caught spying on Xi?

In the widely shared video, Trump is seen leaning over and opening a black leather folder near Xi’s seat after the Chinese leader stands up during a state banquet at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. Watch the video here:

Without a wider context, many online interpreted the move as Trump inspecting Xi’s private materials. That interpretation quickly exploded across X, with sarcastic commentary, edited captions and accusations ranging from nosiness to “kleptomania.”

“I had no idea that Trump reads Chinese,” said one user, "And it read in English ‘don’t peep while I’m not there’ joked another.

What's the truth?

According to OK Magazine, observers noted that the folder actually had the US presidential seal. X community notes also note: "This is Trump's folder (US seal visible), not Xi's. Selectively clipped banquet footage misleads about the entire scene."