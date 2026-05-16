/Watch | Thousands of bees ‘invade’ Trump's White House; spark ‘biblical plague’ buzz online: 'BLASPHEMERS will be dealt with - most definitely!'

For a brief, surreal stretch on Friday (May 15), one of the world’s most heavily guarded addresses on earth found itself facing an unexpected airborne invasion, not from protesters, drones or security threats, but from thousands of bees. A massive bee swarm swept across the White House’s North Lawn, startling reporters, disrupting media positions and triggering scenes that journalists on the ground described as something out of a disaster film. “There is a bee tornado happening here at the White House,” Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff said in a video from the scene as the swarm buzzed through the press staging zone known as Pebble Beach. Videos of the moment have gone viral on social media, with netizens questioning if the bees are actually a sign of biblical reckoning for US President Donald Trump and his administration. All you need to know.

White House driveway briefly blocked

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Reportedly, the visuals were dramatic enough that some reporters simply turned around. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer wrote that she encountered the swarm while arriving at the White House and immediately retreated. "Walked into the White House and a swarm of bees was blocking the driveway. Time to turn around," she said.

While swarming is a natural bee behaviour, often linked to colony division when a new queen emerges, the sheer size and symbolism of the scene quickly pushed the incident beyond biology and straight into a warning of biblical apocalypse.

Internet goes full apocalypse mode

As videos spread, social media did what it does best: troll. Users compared the swarm to biblical plagues, divine warnings and geopolitical satire.

Some joked about "spy bees," from Israel or China, others invoked Revelation, while many simply marvelled at the bizarre optics of bees appearing to "storm" the White House.

"Is this a biblical curse 2.0?," commented one. "I was expecting a swarm of locusts," joked another, even as a third user commented, "Revelations just trying to do its job…"

"Bees storming the White House - maybe the coming lot will be Locusts / or Plagues?" said a user, ominously adding, "BLASPHEMERS will be dealt with - most definitely!"

Yet another X user quipped: "Honestly kinda understood the plagues as being figurative but I guess we are gonna be that open about it."

More spectacle than threat