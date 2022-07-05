Facepalm alert? A 'hey' on WhatsApp makes boss yell at employee

'Hey' is perhaps a word that has come to assume a common everyday greeting across cultures. With digital lingo being increasingly getting mixed with pure business talk in pandemic times, almost no one takes offence when greeted with a friendly 'hey'. But perhaps there are some who justify the use of the word 'almost' in the last sentence. To each their own of course but is 'hey' offensive? Well, this boss thinks so.

A reddit user by the name Shreyas has posted an interesting WhatsApp conversation in which his boss loses his...cool... due to just a 'hey'.

The convesration, as posted by Shreyas, starts with his boss asking him about completion of a test.

'Hey', says Shreyas as he begins to reply. But little did he know that the three-letter word had awakened an angry giant deep in the recesses of the boss's mind.

In a typo-ridden reply, the boss says,

"Hi Shreyas, my name is Sandeep. Please don't you (use) the word "hey". It is offensive for me"

The boss wasn't done. In two quick messages, he forbids Shreyas from using words 'dude', 'man', 'chap', 'chick' and advises him to stick to 'hi' or 'hey there'.

If you receive such a reply calling the word 'offensive', you are bound to do a facepalm.

But Shreyas politely holds the fort.

He says that since the conversation was taking place on his personal number on WhatsApp (not on LinkedIn or on e-mail) he chose to greet him in the way he did.

Mr Boss then attempts to enlightens Shreyas that WhatsApp was not a personal mode of communication anymore and even proceeds to subtly threaten hi.

Yikes!

Read the full conversation, the screenshot of which has been posted by Shreyas.

What do you think? Is 'hey' offensive to you?

