/Epstein hooked up Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal, with woman at birthday party, emails show

Jeffrey Epstein hooked up Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, with a woman, who reportedly "dated" for six months, according to the latest documents released by the Department of Justice. Kimbal is on the board of directors at Tesla. He was involved with the woman for around six months between 2012 and 2013. Epstein arranged the woman together with his longtime associate Boris Nikolic. They set up their meeting, getting the woman to a birthday party Musk was throwing. Emails show that Nikolic told Epstein, "please prepare [the woman] —;)". After Musk got together with the woman, he sent a thank-you email to Epstein and Nikolic. “Jeffrey and Boris, many thanks for connecting me with [the woman]. “I believe you both played a role. :)" Just before sending the email, he is believed to have had lunch at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment. While she was with Kimbal, the woman also sought help from Epstein on pursuing her relationship with the junior Musk. However, the documents do not show whether Kimbal knew about their backend interaction.

Kimbal Musk posts message on his relation with Epstein

Kimbal released a detailed message about the woman and their relationship on X, saying Epstein did not introduce them. He wrote, "This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them. In 2012, I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us." He added, "My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him again, and I never went to his island." Referring to the many emails from him mentioned in papers, Kimbal wrote, “The reason he has so many emails from me is that he was subscribed to a newsletter I sent out to thousands of people every few weeks. My heart goes out to the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as it does for all who have suffered any kind of sexual abuse or harassment." However, the files show that Kimbal Musk exchanged numerous emails with Epstein and Nikolic in late 2012 and early 2013. He invited the paedophile to his birthday party and a SpaceX launch. There is also a mention of coordinating Halloween costumes.

Woman's full name present in the Epstein Files

The woman in the said relationship with Kimbal has accused Epstein in recent years of "trapping, coercing and abusing" her. She has neither shared her story nor spoken about her relationship with Musk. The files carry her full name, which matches mentions in other emails. An itinerary of her travels with Musk that Epstein retained is also part of the files. Meanwhile, Nikolic, named as a backup executor of Epstein’s estate, has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.