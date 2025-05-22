Doing good work and being efficient at your job should be a guarantee of growth in the company and being appreciated. However, that has become a matter of the utopian world as the rules for promotions have become blurred. A person on Reddit shared how he was denied a promotion because he was too good at his job.

The person shared a post titled, "Got denied a promotion because I make it look too easy."

The user mentioned that they had been working in a city records office for nearly four years. The job involved keeping a check on old records and helping out the public search and access such documents. They would also scan documents and manage databases.

A portion of the job also had the employee train new staff members and helping the manager fix technical issues. The post stated that over the years the employee had become familiar with little backdoors weird systems to get the job done faster.

The employee decided to apply for a promotion

The company opened up a promotion, and the person decided to apply. Filled with confidence owing to their talent and efficiency, the employee was hoping to get it. It came with a higher salary.

However, the person was ignored for the role. Confused, they asked the manager about the reason and received a shocking reply. “You’re so efficient in your current role that we’d struggle to replace you. You make it look too easy.”

The employee was shocked to learn the consequences of being good at their job. "Because I’m good at my job, I’m not allowed to grow?"

A new staff member was given the promotion

The promotion went to a person who had been with the company for merely six months. The employee had trained this new person who is still trying to understand the ropes of it and reaches out to the more experienced Redditor with queries.

The employee shared that they did not resign but was "staging a rebellion. I’m just here. Clocking in. Doing exactly what's asked. No more, no less."

They said they are simply "pretending to care about a job" they could do "in their sleep."

"Turns out the reward for competence is invisibility," they ended the post with the heart-wrenching statement.