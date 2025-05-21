'Completely clear phone' stumps the internet. What is it?

A viral video showing a woman scrolling through a transparent device resembling a smartphone has left social media users stumped. Is that a new phone? The video was posted by TikTok user @askcatgpt. She can be seen standing in a shop in San Francisco, with a device that is completely clear.

The caption also calls it a "completely clear phone". People started guessing what kind of phone it could be. If it is a phone, how could it have nothing inside it?

Some even likened it to the "Black Mirror" world. Another user stated how it would get even harder to find his phone.

It might look like a prank video, but the device really exists and is also up for sale, Mail Online reported. The influencer, named Catherine Goetze, revealed in another video what it is.

Also Read: Can AI trigger 'end-time event'? Man behind ChatGPT fears so, called for doomsday bunker

Piece of glass to fight smartphone addiction

The clear device is merely a slab of acrylic in the shape of a phone, she says in the video, and is out of stock. Why are people buying this piece of rectangular slab? Apparently, it is being used to fight screen addiction.

Goetze revealed that a friend gave the acrylic slab to her to see if holding it and using it like a phone could reduce her smartphone usage. "He told me what he wanted to test...could you potentially curb someone's addiction by replacing the feeling of having a phone in your pocket with something that feels exactly the same?"

It is being sold for $25 a pop on a website and is sold out. It is being called "methaphone", named after a drug called methadone, which is used to treat chronic pain and opioid use. Similarly, this device is being used to treat phone addiction. People can add their name to a list of subscribers who will be notified when it is back in stock.

The description of the device states, "For 50 years, heroin addicts have used methadone to help break their addiction."

"Now you can step down your dependency on your mobile device with this: methaphone. Leave your phone without the cravings or withdrawal."

However, not everyone is buying into the hype. People think it is a clever tactic to promote a piece of glass. Others say that no one is addicted to their phone, but to the apps. Goetze herself admitted that her phone use has not gone down at all.