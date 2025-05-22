Adult star and OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue has been arrested. She made headlines for sleeping with over 1,000 men in 12 hours last year. The circumstances behind her arrest have not been revealed. Her sister posted a statement on her Instagram page, using her real name, and informed her fans about the matter.

A video posted on her Instagram page on May 21 shows the police frisking and questioning her and filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner. She can be seen leaning against the police car.

Bonnie's sister used the content creator's real name, Tia Emma Billinger, in the statement, and wrote, "As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested."

"We still don’t have clarity on the situation, but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Your’s sincerely, Tia’s sister."

Bonnie Blue slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours to set a record

Bonnie revealed in January this year that she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours. She broke the record of adult film star Lisa Sparks, who slept with 919 men in one day in 2004.

She later explained how she managed to achieve the notorious feat. “The room was absolutely full,” she said in a video.

“Then we did groups of five, like, one after the other of fives. I wanted to give people more time, so then it went down to one-on-ones.”

Her stint also saw her getting entangled with another adult star over whose idea it was. Lily Phillips claimed that she came up with the idea of sleeping with over 1,000 men to set a record. However, Blue says she shared the idea with her after she invited her to do Freshers content.

Bonnie Blue said that Lily betrayed her and put it up on her "socials that she'd like to do the world sex record."

"I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers content. I shared the idea with her, saying that I really wanted to do the world record," Blue told the Daily Mail.

