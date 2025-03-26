In a bizarre incident, a two-year-old boy urinated into a glass meant for customers at a restaurant in Hangzhou, China. The incident sparked anger as the act was defender by the mother, who said he could not hold it in any more. A customer, surnamed Tang witnessed the happening at the Fuyuanju Restaurant and reported it to the news outlet The Cover, according to the South China Morning Post.

Recounting the incident, Tang said, a young boy, who was dining with his mother at the table next to theirs, suddenly got up from his seat, pulled down his trousers, and peed into a glass.

"When the boy said he needed to pee, one of the elderly family members fetched a bin, suggesting he use it. But the boy's mother dismissed the idea and said, 'Just let him pee directly into the glass,'" Tang was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Mother justifies action

What was even more shocking was that the restaurant staff, who was nearby the table did not intervene despite being witness to the incident, said tang. The urine-filled glass that was not a disposable utensil remained on the table for a while creating an unbearable odour. It was removed only after Tang and her friends asked a worker at the restaurant to deal with the issue.

After being confronted by the worker, the mother apologised but defended the action saying, "We're sorry, but he really couldn't hold it anymore. So he peed in the cup."

The local market supervision authority is investigating the incident after being confirmed by the restaurant staff.

Restaurant offers compensation

Later, the restaurant boss oppologised to Tang and gave her a refund and a compensation of close to 1,000 yuan (US$140). However, Tang refused to take the compensation.

Outrage on social media

The incident created a huge controversy in China, with social media users calling it “Haidilao Urinating Gate 2.0.” This refers to the incident in which two teenagers recorded themselves peeing into a hotpot soup at Haidilao, a popular hotpot chain.

The company had to shell out tens of millions of yuan as compensation to customers who dined at the outlet where the incident took place.