Elon Musk says legacy blue checks to be removed soon from Twitter

The old blue checks on verified accounts on Twitter that have not subscribed to Twitter Blue will soon be removed, according to Elon Musk's statement on Friday. Musk, in reply to a tweet, wrote, "Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt."

Notably, "Legacy verified" accounts on Twitter are those that had already been verified through the previous system. However, after Twitter's takeover by Musk, since November 2022, Twitter users with an active Twitter Blue subscription also display the blue "verified" checkmark.

According to Musk, Twitter would no longer display the blue checkmarks that users previously received to signify "active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest" that the company has verified.

On Thursday, Twitter Blue was made available in India. Users of iOS and Android in India must pay a monthly cost of 900 rupees, whereas online users just pay a monthly price of 650 rupees.

The latest announcement by Musk of legacy account check removals came in response to a Tweet where the user wrote, "Dear @elonmusk the blue verification mark is now become a joke. Earlier the blue tick verification was only given to ppl who were public figures and political figures but sadly today any Tom Dick n Harry gets verified. Ur verification tick has lost the charm.."

Apparently Musk had an instant solution for the user's concerns as he said that the old checks will be expunged.

Musk has previously stated that Twitter Blue will cost USD 8 (or Rs 660) per month, with varied prices for other markets. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said that the blue checkmark will be the great leveller in defence of the heavily criticised paid verification scheme. He had written on Twitter that widespread verification would democratise media & empower the voice of the people.

