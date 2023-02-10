Exclusive: Journalist who rescued minor domestic help in India's Gurgaon relives horror of abuse

Her own bruises are still tender and fresh, but the girl worries about her ailing brother in the central Indian state of Jharkhand. This is the story of a domestic help, reportedly a minor, in the northern city of Gurgaon.

She was brutally assaulted, allegedly by her employers and the cruelty has shocked the country and gained widespread media attention.

An FIR (first information report) has been lodged against Manish Khattar and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur who employed her. They are currently in judicial custody.



WION spoke with documentary filmmaker Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, who received information about the minor's abuse and sprung into action.

"I can only thank god I became the reason for her rescue. They would have probably killed her," Deepika told WION, taking a deep sigh.

Once she was tipped off by someone whose identity remains undisclosed, she dialled a few numbers.

"The person who deserves the biggest applause here is who tipped me off and requested to help and intervene in this. And the next person is Pinky Malik, heading the one-stop Sakhi centre in Gurgaon. She has done a tremendous job," Deepika said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for strict action. "I feel happy that the Chief Minister has also taken cognizance of this," Deepika said.



"I have personally been against media trials but in cases like these... there should be no mercy, " said Deepika, who is also an independent journalist.

"I don't think anyone would want to listen to any other side because there is no other side to this."

She recalled with pain what the accused, Manish Khattar, told her when the minor was rescued from his Gurgaon home. " (He) told me 'Maam maine blade se nahi kata hai.. but ha jalaya tha... flow flow me ho gaya... gussa aa raha tha..' (Maam, I did not cut with a blade... but yes I burnt her... it just happened in anger.)"

"I don't know how someone human can become to be someone like that."

"I was there at that time and he was like 'maaf kar do hume... drama kar rahe the waha pe baith ke...' (Please forgive us.. they were making a scene there)"

"They were just scared that they have been caught. I did not see any remorse in their eyes, neither Kamaljeet kaur nor Manish Khattar. They were constantly saying 'humari bhi ek beti hai.. humari choti si beti hai...' (We also have a kid .. she is very young.)"

Notably, the couple has a three-year-old daughter.

The victim calls Deepika 'didi' (elder sister). "She told me this couple has CCTV in their house. Somebody will think that CCTV was to check for their own 3.5 years old daughter. But she told me the couple was using it to check on her whether she has stolen something to eat so that they could beat her in the evening."

Deepika visits the girl daily in the hospital. "I spoke to her... She came here because of her younger brother, who is very ill and his medical bills are causing a financial strain."

"This is why she came here along with her sister to earn something. Her parents are very poor."

"She often says... 'mujhe toh apne ghar he jana hai' (I want to go back to my home.)"

There are reports that the girl's sister is missing. On this, Deepika said, "I think the girl's elder sister is a major but I think she is barely 18 or something. Now that the parents are here they will try to find out if there is any development on this."

The girl has two sisters and two brothers. "I told her that we can get you into a boarding school but she just wants to help her brother with his illness."

"Life badi mushkil hai (Life is difficult)...I would not say the girl is really well given what she has gone through. I think it will take her months to recover but she is in a much better state. From the day I was tipped off about her, a lot has changed."

"The injuries or the brutality done to her are unimaginable. For two days, I have just been thinking about how educated people can do something like this. It is a horror that is unspeakable."

This is not an isolated incident, as Deepika said, "Today another 11-year-old girl has been rescued from another location in Gurgaon. I am very happy that we have been able to help not just this girl but probably many many more who are undergoing such kind of torture. There are people who are now calling and informing authorities about such incidents."

The couple hired the girl reportedly from a placement agency. WION asked Deepika how can these agencies be targeted. "The authorities need to proactively work against it in coordination with Resident Welfare Associations to ensure that no minors are employed."

The NGO Shakti Vahini has come forward to help the girl and assistance has been provided to them. The Jharkhand police have also arrived in Delhi along with the parents of the minor.