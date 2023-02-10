US roars back at China and North Korea, conducts test launch of ICBM

After a massive show of strength by the North Korean army while showcasing its “nuclear attack capability", the US Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from California to exhibit its muscle power. The launch also comes at a crucial juncture when US and China relations suffered a massive diplomatic blow in view of the Chinese "spy" balloon. The balloon entered the US skies, provoking Washington to condemn Beijing and vow action against the PLA-linked entities linked to it.

US base on Friday said the test was carried out at 11:01 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Terming it a routine activity, the US cleared air saying that the launch was only meant to demonstrate that the United States’ "nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective."

Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, said, "A test launch displays the heart of our deterrence mission on the world’s stage, assuring our nation and its allies that our weapons are capable and our Airmen are ready and willing to defend peace across the globe at a moment's notice."

Giving further details on the launch, US Air Force said the ICBM's test re-entry vehicle travelled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. It added that the trajectory displays the accuracy and reliability of the US ICBM systems.

Col. Christopher Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander, said, "This launch showcases the reliability of our strategic deterrence systems while sending a visible message of assurance to allies."

"This multilateral team reflects the precision and professionalism of our command, and our joint partners," Cruise added.

Earlier, North Korea, which US has been condemning for its ballistic missile launches, carried out parade with weaponry including what experts said was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile he could test in the following months.

