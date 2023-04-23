Drunk passenger accused of forcibly kissing Delta's male flight attendant

A first-class passenger, travelling in Delta Airlines, was arrested after he was accused of forcing himself and kissing a male flight attendant on his neck, reported the New York Post.

The 61-year-old passenger, identified as David Alan Burk, had boarded the flight in Minnesota and was travelling to Alaska to settle an estate which was owned by his dead friend.

Since Burk was a Delta Airlines flight's first-class passenger, he was entitled to drinks before the flight's take-off from Minneapolis.

However, the passenger was informed by the crew member that he ''ran out of time'' to serve him red wine. After the flight took off, a glass of red wine was served to the passenger by the attendant, who was identified as TC.

When the flight attendant came back to collect meal trays from the passenger, Burk reached out to shake hands with TC, as per an affidavit. After 10 minutes, Burk got up for using the restroom and stopped at the galley where the attendant was standing.

He complimented the male flight attendant that he was ''so beautiful' and then asked for a kiss. Replying to the passenger, the attendant said, ''No, thank you”. After which Burk insisted, ''Okay, well on the neck then.”

The passenger then grabbed the flight attendant and planted a kiss on his neck, making TC extremely ''uncomfortable.''

''TC never gave verbal consent or implicit consent to Burk to allow him to touch or kiss TC, or to make him think it was okay to do so,” said the affidavit.

After the shocking incident, the flight attendant stayed at the back of the plane for the remaining six-hour journey. Another attendant later informed TC that a tray, which contained the food for the flight's captain, was damaged by the passenger.

The passenger asked for two glasses of red wine and then became ''wasted'' and fell asleep, according to the affidavit. When the flight landed in Anchorage, Airport Police took Burk into their custody.

During interrogation, the passenger denied getting up for using the toilet, planting a kiss forcefully on the flight attendant's neck and breaking a plate. However, he accepted that he drank ''a lot'' before the flight.

The passenger also refused that he consumed three glasses of red wine on board, saying that he only drank the first glass which was served to him by TC and then fell asleep for the rest of the journey.

Finally, the passenger was charged with interfering with flight crew members and giving false statements before he was released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in court on April 27.

