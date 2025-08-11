Drunk EasyJet pilot strips naked in hotel lobby. 'Wouldn't put him in charge of a toy plane'

An EasyJet pilot stripped and went naked in the reception area of a five-star hotel in Cape Verde after glugging down alcohol. He made his way to a closed bar and then to a gym and spa as horrified visitors watched. He has been suspended for his antics over a day before he was supposed to fly passengers back to the UK. The pilot is said to have several flying hours under his belt. According to The Sun, he flew holidaygoers from the UK to the West African island on August 4. He later checked into the Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa, where a typical one-week stay costs £1,569 (Rs 1 lakh, 84 thousand). Reports suggest that he started drinking as soon as he reached the hotel and continued into the night. Then at 2:30 am, he went to the reception area where he got naked. The pilot reeked of alcohol, according to a witness who talked to The Sun. He started roaming around and tried to enter a closed bar.

People recognised the pilot and complained about him

The pilot's reckless behaviour shocked everyone present in the lobby at the time. Some of them recognised him and complained about the drunk naked pilot to easyJet. He was scheduled to fly a plane from Cape Verde to London Gatwick on the afternoon of August 6. However, the airline replaced him with another pilot following the complaint. Upon receiving the complaint about a senior pilot, the airline was in shock, according to an unnamed source who talked to The Sun. "It was the height of stupidity. His career with easyJet is doomed," the person said. “Anyone who saw the pilot cavorting naked in the early hours on the day before a flight would not dream of getting on a plane with him at the controls," another person in the know said.

EasyJet starts probe against drunk naked pilot