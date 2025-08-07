Pakistani man who threatened flight attendant with gang rape is married to a supermodel, has another wife in London

The man who threatened to gang rape a Virgin Atlantic stewardess on the flight from London Heathrow to Lahore has been identified as Salman Iftikhar, a native of Pakistan. The 37-year-old went on an abusive rant against the flight attendant, screaming that he would set her on fire as other passengers watched in horror. Iftikhar repeatedly called Angie Walsh a "f***ing b****" mid-air, and later threatened to blow up the five-star hotel booked for the cabin crew. The Pakistani national has been handed a 15-month jail sentence for his vile attack on the woman. Videos from inside the plane show him accusing Walsh of racism, claiming that she called him a "P**i." His wife and three children can be heard crying in the background, urging him to stop. The scary episode on board led the captain to contemplate landing in Turkey. Iftikhar appeared unmoved at this time and shouted, "I don't care. F*** it, go to Turkey. I have contacts."

Pakistani man who abused an attendant lives an uber-rich life in London

Mail Online reported that Iftikhar lives an ultra-luxurious life in London, where he owns a £2 million house in Iver, Buckinghamshire. He also has a fleet of expensive cars, including a Range Rover, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Iftikhar has two wives and lives with Erum Salman at his London house. They run a London-based staffing company that trains businesses working in customer service and manufacturing. He is also married to supermodel and actress Abeer Rizvi, who lives in Pakistan. The couple has been married for five years, and their social media posts reflect their high-profile lifestyle. He also enjoys a similarly luxurious life in London, with a Range Rover, Bentley and a Mercedes in his driveway. However, reports suggest that a failed business venture has left him with £17million worth of debts. The publication also quoted his neighbours as saying that his marriage to Erum is on the rocks, and the couple seems to be fighting a lot. One time, the police were called to the house.

Pakistani man threatened to gangrape flight attendant, knew about crew hotel

The incident on the plane reportedly occurred after he was told to stop picking ice with his hands at the bar. Prosecutor Abdul Kapadia told the court that Iftikhar was drinking champagne. "During the defendant's first meal service, the defendant was seen helping himself to ice, leaning over the bar he was drinking at, and taking ice with his hands." When told not to do so, the "defendant became irate, and started to film cabin crew with his phone, telling them: 'Do not tell me what to do, you b****.'" The pilot was informed, after which he turned on the seat belt sign. Iftikhar had an angry reaction to this as well, and said, "Look at this b**** having the seat belt sign on when there was no turbulence. What the f*** is this b**** doing?" After returning to his seat, he abused Walsh. "His wife was ashamed. His three children were also on board, and other crew members were called to assist, but the defendant continued shouting and swearing," the prosecutor said.