A man from Australia has come into the spotlight after proclaiming himself president of the self-declared Free Republic of Verdis. It is a small nation with nearly 400 citizens settled in a disputed 125-acre forest along the Danube River at a no-man's-land between Croatia and Serbia.

The micronation also possesses its own flag, currency, cabinet, and nearly 400 citizens. The land was established after 20-year-old Daniel Jackson discovered it to be unclaimed due to an ongoing border dispute between the nations, according to a report by The New York Post.

"Verdis was an idea I had when I was 14. It was just a bit of an experiment at first with a few mates. We have all dreamed of creating something crazy," Jackson said.

What is the nation of Verdis?

Daniel Jackson, a digital designer who builds virtual worlds on Roblox, began laying the foundation of Verdis' government at the age of 18. Notably, the Free Republic of Verdis occupies a 0.5-square-kilometre patch of forest called "pocket three," a disputed region unclaimed by either Croatia or Serbia due to ongoing border disagreements. The Free Republic of Verdis was officially declared independent by Jackson on May 30, 2019.

Verdis recognises English, Croatian, and Serbian as its official languages, and the euro is used as currency. Access to this territory is only possible by boat from the Croatian city of Osijek, though not without resistance.'

Who is Daniel Jackson?

He was born on December 7, 2004, in Upper Ferntree Gully, Australia, and currently serves as the president of the Free Republic of Verdis. Jackson has held this position since its foundation on the 30th of May 2019.