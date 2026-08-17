/Drama in night train: Indian model allegedly strips, attacks railway cops with blade over seat dispute

A 31-year-old Indian model, identified as Antara Soham Banerjee, allegedly attacked Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a ticket checker with a razor blade. A dispute over a reserved seat aboard the Bandra-Ganganagar Aravali Express on August 12 caused the ruckus, according to the police complaint.

What the police said about the model stripping in train

The incident reportedly unfolded between Borivali and Dahanu between around 9.30 pm and 10.50 pm. Banerjee was travelling to Surat for a shoot. She had a sleeper-class ticket but was allegedly travelling in a reserved AC coach.

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The confrontation began after a passenger asked her to vacate a reserved seat. She allegedly refused. Ticket inspector Harikesh Tripathi and RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Yamini Kant Mishra, along with constable Rajesh Kumar, intervened, as per the police.

Police alleged that Banerjee became aggressive and abused the railway personnel before removing her clothes and producing a razor blade.

She allegedly attacked Mishra and Tripathi and also injured herself during the struggle, the police said.



The RPF complaint further alleged that Banerjee damaged Mishra's uniform and mobile phone and broke his spectacles.

She also allegedly damaged other mobile phones during the altercation.

RPF personnel reportedly secured the doors of the AC coach to prevent the confrontation from spreading. Police alleged that Banerjee subsequently broke a window glass panel while attempting to get out.

When the train reached Dahanu railway station, Banerjee was deboarded and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Borivali Railway Police subsequently took custody of her, and a case was registered on August 13. She was later released on bail, with the investigation continuing.

Model identity mix-up

Borivali GRP Inspector Kunda Gavade said eyewitness accounts suggested Banerjee may have been distressed. Police said she was asked to contact relatives or seek legal assistance, but allegedly refused and instead insisted that she be arrested. She reportedly calmed down after the FIR was registered.

The case has also led to an identity mix-up. Some reports initially used photographs of television actor Antarra Subrata Banerjee, who has clarified through her team that she is not the woman named in the FIR and has no connection with the case. The accused is identified in the police complaint as Antara Soham Banerjee, a different person.

The allegations have not been established in court, and the investigation is ongoing.