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Air India Express passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally fires during screening, injuring two staff

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 16:05 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 16:11 IST
Air India Express passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally fires during screening, injuring two staff

Air India Express passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally fires, injuring 2 ground staff Photograph: (Credit: Pexels/Representative image)

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Two Air India ground staff members were injured after a passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally discharged. Read the full details on the incident and ongoing investigation.

Two screeners from the AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) were injured after a passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally discharged at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. The incident occurred around 9:30 AM on Sunday (Aug 16) during routine security checks for a Mumbai-bound Air India Express flight. According to statements from airport officials cited by news agency ANI, the passenger identified as Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh was traveling with his wife on flight IX-1810. In line with aviation security protocols, Rai declared his licensed firearm to airport authorities before boarding. However, as the weapon and its ammunition were being inspected during the security screening, the gun accidentally fired a round.

The accidental shot resulted in injuries to two security staff members on duty. A female screener sustained a gunshot wound to her leg, while a male staff member standing nearby was struck in the hand. Both victims were immediately rushed to the New Laxmi Trauma Centre for medical attention. Airport Director Puneet Gupta confirmed via ANI that both injured employees are in stable condition and currently undergoing treatment.

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Reports from PTI noted that senior police personnel, including Neetu Kadian, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Gomti Zone and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Pindra, arrived at the terminal shortly after the incident to assess the situation. Local authorities inspected the scene, secured the area, and began gathering details to determine how the weapon discharged during the inspection procedure. “Two ground staff have been injured during as the gun accidently fired a round,” said Kadian, the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

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The Varanasi Airport Authority confirmed that local police were informed immediately following the discharge and that a formal investigation is underway to establish negligence or procedural lapses. Appropriate legal action is being initiated regarding the handling of the firearm.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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