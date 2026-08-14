/Air India Phuket-Delhi plane briefly lost key flight controls reveals Airbus analysis

Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi that encountered a sudden loss of altitude last week registered a loss of hydraulic pressure that briefly left key flight controls unresponsive, according to a preliminary Airbus analysis, reported Reuters.

The loss was found in all three hydraulic systems, which use pressurised fluid to power flight controls and ⁠other equipment, in quick succession, said the report.

Notably, for about four seconds, the pilots of Air India flight AI2379 were unable to use the elevators and ailerons located on the ​wings and tail of the plane to control its movement, Airbus said in a communication responding to an Air India request for an assessment.

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The first officer tried to take control of the elevators and ailerons for full nose-down input but there was "no direct response". However, the hydraulic systems recovered within seconds.

Airbus in its analysis did not clarify what caused the loss of hydraulic pressure.

Pilot found to be on marijuana

The findings come after the pilot in command (PIC) was found to be on marijuana and taking medicines for "sleep difficulty", according to the airline's internal flight safety report. The revelation was made by the PIC before a team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

The plane from Phuket to Delhi was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when the sudden loss of altitude happened. However, the flight landed safely in Delhi but 24 people were injured in the incident.

Soon after finding airlines found its pilot to be on Marijuana, it ordered a fresh mandatory dope test for all its pilots.