Double blow: Men heading to police station to lodge complaint for stolen phone got robbed of his bike too

In a rare shocking incident, a 29-year-old man from Pune was looted in just a span of a few minutes. The incident was reported in Bhosari in Pune on July 20, when a man was reported double theft of his mobile phone and bike. What makes it a bizarre incident was that the man got played both times on the pretext of helping the person.

One of the accused first fled with his mobile phone on the pretext of calling home and later when he was heading towards the police station to lodge a complaint about the stolen mobile phone, the other accused ran away with his bike on the pretext of helping him reach the police station and lodge complaint in the matter.

The victim had come to Pune around two months ago with a private job at Mhalunge MIDC and did not know the city well, said his brother-in-law.

“He is staying with us at Vishrantwadi and works with an electronics company in Mhalunge MIDC. He uses his uncle’s bike to reach Bhosari, from where he boards the bus meant for the company staffers,” his brother-in-law said.

Double blow

According to police, an unidentified person approached the complainant seeking help to call his home and claimed that he does not have his own mobile phone. The complainant with good intentions gave him his mobile phone to contact his family members. But the one seeking help was a thief as he ran away with the mobile phone from the spot.

In another incident, the victim who was unaware of the locality approached a person standing nearby to find the address of the local police station. The man standing there assured him of helping to lodge a complaint and said that he knows several policemen at the local police station.

In return, he asked the victim to get a cigarette for him. However, as the victim reached a nearby shop to get a cigarette the accused ran away from his bike.

The victim, later on, checked his phone and got to know that the man who fled with his mobile phone had made a Rs 3000 money transfer through a UPI transaction.

The Bhosari Police Station is under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have booked two unidentified men in the case. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

