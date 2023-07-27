PM Modi in Rajasthan: Govt won't let farmers suffer, taking decisions in their interest

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 27) said creating modern infrastructure in the western state of Rajasthan is a priority of the government as he addressed a rally in Sikar.

PM Modi said that the government has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years, and created new arrangements from seed to market for them.

While comparing India with the neighbouring nation, PM Modi said that farmers in the nation get urea sacks for Rs266 ($3.25), available in Pakistan for about Rs800 ($9.76), Rs720 ($8.79) in Bangladesh and Rs2,100 ($25.63) in China.

The Indian prime minister said that the government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea. He said India can only develop when its villages do, and the government is working to provide villages with every facility available in cities.

Opposition slams PM Modi's absence Parliament

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that PM Modi is not speaking in Parliament and instead making political speeches in Rajasthan.

The opposition wants PM Modi to speak on the raging issue of Manipur violence. Kharge said people have now become aware and will fight "this kind of politics".

While speaking to the reporters, Kharge said: "Today, people have become aware and they will fight and continue to do so...This means you do not want to talk in Parliament - the temple of democracy, and want to give a political speech in Rajasthan while opening new medical colleges."

