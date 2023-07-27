Naked woman pulls up car, takes out gun, opens fire on California Bridge; video goes viral

In a bizarre incident in California, a naked woman suddenly got out of her car and began firing using a gun on one of the busiest bridges in the nation on Tuesday.

The shocking incident took place during the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge's rush hour, as per the California Highway Patrol, reported The New York Post.

To report the incident, a driver dialled 911 and informed that a woman had brandished a gun at them around 4:40 pm on the I-80 span, which passes the San Francisco Bay, said police.

According to the police, the woman suddenly stopped in the middle of the lane, stepped out of her car holding a knife and started yelling at other drivers, as per the cops.

The woman then got back inside the car and started driving to Oakland. However, she again stopped her car at a toll plaza, and got down with a gun and without clothing this time, officers told The New York Post.

Police takes woman into custody

The unidentified nude woman then turned around and started randomly firing at the cars, filled with passengers, which were standing behind her, said the police.

In the video footage, the woman was captured walking naked and firing her weapon indiscriminately into the air before the officers came and convinced her to leave her weapon, finally taking the woman into custody, said the police.

No one was reportedly injured and what motivated the incident remains unclear. The woman was admitted for her mental health in a local hospital and will be booked on unspecified charges upon her release, said the police.

“Due to the severity of the incident here, there are criminal charges that can be filed. So what we have to do is we have to allow the hospital to do its job. Give her the treatment and help that she needs and then once she is released from that, then, we can take her into custody,” stated CHP officer Andrew Barclay, according to NBC Bay Area.

“We are grateful no one was harmed in this incident. Our officers were able to get there, de-escalate that situation, get her to drop her weapon and take her into custody. I don’t have anything to parallel this to. I don’t have another incident that I can compare this to,” he added.

