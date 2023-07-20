Auckland shooting: At least two killed hours before Women’s World Cup opening

In New Zealand's major city of Auckland, a shooter fatally shot two individuals at a construction site on Thursday (July 20), coinciding with the upcoming games of the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer tournament.

The authorities reported several injuries during the incident, which occurred in close proximity to the hotel where Team Norway has been accommodated. Despite the tragic event, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins assured that the tournament would proceed as scheduled, reported the Associated Press.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said.

“The government has spoken to FIFA organisers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual,” he added.

Details of the shooting

According to Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel, the man initiated the shooting at the lower Queen Street site around 7:20 a.m. In response, the police swiftly arrived, cordoning off streets in the vicinity. The gunman proceeded through the building, firing at individuals present.

As the situation escalated, the man retreated to the upper levels of the building and sought refuge within the elevator shaft. Law enforcement personnel attempted to establish communication with him. However, he fired additional shots, and later, his lifeless body was discovered.

The circumstances surrounding the gunman's demise remain unclear, whether he was shot by the police or took his own life. While the incident was certainly alarming, Patel reassured the public that it was an isolated event and did not pose a risk to national security.

Police respond with heavy presence

A large police presence, including armed officers and helicopters, has been deployed to manage the situation, which police describe as a "significant incident." Multiple emergency services are involved in the response.

The incident has been contained to a building in lower Queen Street, currently under construction. Authorities urge the public to avoid the lower Queen Street area, and people in downtown inner-city buildings are advised to stay indoors.

Residents in the vicinity reported hearing gunshots at approximately 8: 00 a.m. In response, media broadcasting workers sought shelter behind packs of pre-mix cement under police supervision. As a precaution, ferry services, which use a nearby terminal, have been cancelled.

Impact on events and public safety

The unfolding incident coincides with Auckland's preparations to host the opening game of the Women's World Cup later on Thursday. The Fifa Fan Festival nearby adds to the concern, as attendees and participants navigate security measures and uncertainties.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown confirmed injuries to a police officer and members of the public. The US Women's Football team, staying at the SO near Britomart, assured that all players and staff are accounted for and safe, with their security team coordinating with local authorities.