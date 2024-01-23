Doomsday Clock to be revealed today: Are we closer to an all-out catastrophe?

Scientists are about to reveal the proximity of the Doomsday Clock to midnight, which indicates the time when humanity would cease to exist because of its self-harming actions.

Doomsday Clock: When and where to watch

The Doomsday Clock is currently at its closest-ever point to midnight, with only 90 seconds remaining before a potential apocalypse. Last year, a combination of existential threats triggered the clock to move from 100 to 90 seconds towards midnight. The upcoming 2024 announcement, featuring science educator Bill Nye and other experts, will be live-streamed on YouTube on January 23 at 10:00 EST or 8:30 pm IST.

Who oversees the Doomsday Clock?

The decision to move the clock forward, backwards, or maintain it at 90 seconds is made by the non-profit organisation known as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS). Climate change, the Ukraine war, and disruptive technologies continue to influence the clock's setting, as was the case in 2023.

Initially focused on nuclear warfare in 1947, the Doomsday Clock first incorporated the threat of climate change in 2007. Amid global conflicts in the past two years, it currently stands at 90 seconds to midnight, marking the closest prediction to a man-made catastrophe in the Bulletin's history.

Events that can impact Doomsday Clock 2024

Israel-Gaza war: Israel’s relentless war against Hamas continues to dominate the news agenda for over the past 4 months. Now, the war has even expanded to the whole Middle Eastern region. So far, around 25,105 Palestinians have been killed according to the Gaza Health Ministry, with 70 percent of these deaths believed to be women and children.

Climate crisis: The last year was a truly scary one regarding the climate crisis, with the levels of extreme weather seen in the world ramping up to record levels. In the 2023 State of the Climate Report, it was stated: "As scientists, we are increasingly being asked to tell the public the truth about the crises we face in simple and direct terms. The truth is that we are shocked by the ferocity of the extreme weather events in 2023. We are afraid of the uncharted territory that we have now entered."

Apart from these two events, the Russia-Ukraine war and the disruption of global shipping routes are also some of the factors that can contribute to the adjustment of the Doomsday Clock further towards the midnight point.