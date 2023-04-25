A doomsday in offing? Astronomers detect new threat to life on Earth which may lead to extinction-level event

A new threat to life on the planet Earth has been identified by astronomers that may reach from deep space and will be beyond the control of humans.

The Chandra X-ray Observatory as well as other telescopes were used by astronomers to identify the phase when the X-rays which are generated by the explosion of stars can actually affect life on planets which are 100 light-years away, including Earth. According to a new study, exploded stars have become more dangerous for the planets compared to the threat they carried with them before.

The scientists identified the threat in the blast wave which is generated from the explosion of stars that produce the X-rays in large amounts which reaches planets like Earth in months or years after the explosion occurs and are likely to last for decades.

"Such intense exposure may trigger an extinction event on the planet," said the astronomers in a press release.

“If a torrent of X-rays sweeps over a nearby planet, the radiation would severely alter the planet's atmospheric chemistry. For an Earth-like planet, this process could wipe out a significant portion of ozone, which ultimately protects life from the dangerous ultraviolet radiation of its host star,” said Ian Brunton of the University of Illinois, in a statement. Brunton led the study that culminated with the detection of a new threat which may lead to the extinction of humans from Earth.

Around 31 supernovae and their aftermath in deep space were observed by astronomers to reveal that lethal doses of radiation will reach the planet which is located around 160 light-years away. The telescopes on supernova 1979C, SN 1987A, SN 2010jl, and SN 1994I were targeted by the team.

Researchers stated that after years of exposure to lethal X-rays from the supernova's explosion and ultraviolet radiation's impact from a planet’s host star, a huge amount of nitrogen dioxide is produced which leads to brown haze in the atmosphere.

“The Earth is not in any danger from an event like this now, because there are no potential supernovae within the X-ray danger zone. However, it may be the case that such events played a role in Earth's past,” stated co-author Connor O’Mahoney.

Earlier, a research had concluded that supernovae had occurred close to Earth, which was around 65 and 500 light-years away, however, it still slammed into the planet.

“Further research on X-rays from supernovae is valuable not just for understanding the life cycle of stars, but also has implications for fields like astrobiology, palaeontology, and the earth and planetary sciences,” stated co-author Brian Fields of the University of Illinois.

