DNA reveals that ‘Hank the Tank’ is not a single bear but three bears

In the latest revelation, DNA reports have shown that the 500-pound black bear nicknamed Hank the Tank is not one single bear. They are at least three not-so-little bears who have damaged more than 30 properties.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), the bear has caused extensive damage at 33 properties and forcefully entered at least 28 homes. The giant bear has eluded capture for more than seven months.

"The incidents primarily occurred during the summer and fall of 2021, when the bear was in hyperphagia, adding calories to survive the winter," said wildlife department spokesperson Peter Tira.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has said that it would begin to trap bears in the South Lake Tahoe area.

This is being done to tag the animals and collect evidence for genetic analysis. The bears will soon be released in a 'suitable habitat.'

Hank the Tank bear is responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada.

The bear smashed a window and squeezed into the house on Catalina Drive while the residents were at home. Police responded and banged on the outside of the house until Hank exited out the back door and disappeared into the woods.

Also known as Jake or Yogi or simply Big Guy, the bear is what Tira described as a “severely food habituated bear” that has “lost all fear of people” and thinks of them as a food source.

