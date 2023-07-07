Ditch baggage, rent clothes: What is the new trend sparked by Japan Airlines?

If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you.

The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind. Instead, passengers can rent clothes during their stay in the country, promoting sustainable tourism and providing convenience, reported the Financial Times.

This trial project, in collaboration with Sumitomo Corp, aims to reduce aircraft weight, fuel consumption, and ultimately carbon dioxide emissions. The experiment will run from July 5th, 2023, until August 2024.

This trial project, in collaboration with Sumitomo Corp, aims to reduce aircraft weight, fuel consumption, and ultimately carbon dioxide emissions. The experiment will run from July 5th, 2023, until August 2024.

The concept, known as "Any Wear, Anywhere," allows passengers to select outfits of their choice and size through a dedicated website before boarding their Japan Airlines flight.

Travellers are only required to pack their undergarments and a toothbrush, leaving the bulky suitcases behind. Through the website, they can choose up to eight outfits, tailored to seasonal needs, for a duration of two weeks.

The wardrobe options include three sizes (small, medium, and large) with various styles, ranging from smart to smart casual and mixed.

Prices for a set of rented clothes range from ¥4,000 to ¥7,000 (approximately 28.13 US$ to 49.22 US$). For example, during the summer months, women can select linen shirts, trousers, and ankle-length skirts, with a combination of five tops and three bottoms costing ¥5,000 (approximately 35.16 US$). Men opting for a casual winter trip could rent faded jeans, a hoodie, and a jacket for ¥7,000 (approximately 49.22 US$).

The clothes provided are sourced from excess stock held by retailers and second-hand garments collected by a parent company.

Once customers make their apparel selections, the rented clothes will be delivered to their hotel or accommodation before their arrival.

At the end of their trip, the clothes will be collected, laundered, and recycled. Renters will be responsible for any damages incurred during their usage.