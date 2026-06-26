/Digital arrest scam: Doctors, engineers, CEOs - Why smart Indians keep getting trapped by the fraud | WION Decodes

Doctors, engineers, business owners, retired government officials and even technology professionals have all fallen victim to digital arrest scams. That raises an uncomfortable question: if educated people know about cybercrime, why are they still getting trapped? The answer has less to do with intelligence and more to do with psychology.

The psychology behind Digital arrest scams

Digital arrest scams are designed to create fear before logic has a chance to catch up. Victims are often told they are linked to money laundering, narcotics trafficking or suspicious international transactions.

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It generally follows a script: A fake police officer appears on screen; Official-looking documents are shared; The victim is warned that they could be arrested within hours.

Under intense pressure, many people stop thinking like professionals and start reacting like frightened citizens.

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Victim profile: Who does digital arrest fraud target?

At a recent Open House Discussion on ‘Safeguarding human rights against digital arrest scams’, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian revealed that Indians have lost about ₹529,760 million (Rs 52,976 crore) to cyber-enabled frauds during the past six years, with nearly 8 per cent or ₹42,380 million (4,238 crore) of the losses attributed to digital arrest scams.

Surprisingly, highly educated people end up becoming the victims of this fraud more. Cybersecurity experts say scammers deliberately target educated individuals because they tend to have higher savings, multiple bank accounts and access to larger financial resources.

The fraud also exploits a common assumption: that if someone knows personal details such as Aadhaar information, phone numbers or banking records, they must be genuine.

In reality, much of this information can be obtained through data leaks, social media profiles or previous fraud operations.

Why the scam works

The fraud follows a predictable script. First comes authority. The caller claims to represent the police, CBI, ED or customs department.

Then comes urgency. Victims are told they must act immediately or face arrest.

Next comes isolation. They are instructed not to contact family members or lawyers.

Finally comes payment. The victim is persuaded to transfer money for "verification" or "security purposes."

By the time doubts emerge, the money is often gone. According to Justice Ramasubramanian, in many reported cases, it was found that the scamsters coerced their victims into transferring money by exploiting the fear of law enforcement agencies among people.

Can victims recover their money?

Recovery depends largely on speed. Authorities say the first few hours after a fraudulent transfer are critical. Reporting the incident immediately through the cybercrime helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal can increase the chances of freezing transactions before funds are moved through multiple accounts.

Banks can also intervene if informed quickly.

What should families teach elderly relatives?

Families should repeatedly remind elderly members that no government agency conducts arrests over video calls.

They should never share OTPs, passwords or banking details with callers claiming to be officials. If they receive a threatening call, they should disconnect and speak to a trusted family member before taking any action.

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