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Terror plot targeting Ayodhya Ram Temple foiled; UP man with alleged Pakistan links arrested in Karnataka

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:23 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:02 IST
Terror plot targeting Ayodhya Ram Temple foiled; UP man with alleged Pakistan links arrested in Karnataka

Devotees throng the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir to offer prayers (L); Terror plot suspect Suhail Photograph: (Combination created using images from ANI and Network)

Story highlights

A suspected plot to target Ayodhya's Ram Temple has been uncovered after security agencies arrested a Saharanpur resident in Karnataka. Investigators say the suspect's phone contained Pakistani contacts, suspicious WhatsApp group activity and other material now being examined by the NIA, ATS.

A suspected terror plot targeting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been uncovered, with a man from Uttar Pradesh arrested in Karnataka during a joint operation involving central and state security agencies, according to officials. The accused, identified as Suhail, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was detained in Karnataka's Davangere district, where he was reportedly working in an industrial area.

Shocking terror plot to bomb the Ayodhya Ram temple uncovered

Officials said preliminary investigations led to the recovery of material from the suspect's mobile phone, including alleged contacts linked to Pakistani numbers, participation in suspicious WhatsApp groups, and photographs that are being examined as part of the probe.

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According to investigators, the accused was questioned after security agencies received intelligence inputs regarding possible extremist activities. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed plans linked to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, officials said.

Security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), are now examining the extent of the alleged plot and whether others may have been involved. Officials said information gathered during the investigation has been shared with authorities in Uttar Pradesh, following which inquiries have also been initiated in Saharanpur.

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What we know about the suspect

Sources said Suhail had been working as a painter in a factory located in the Harihar industrial area of Davangere district and had allegedly been living there while concealing his identity.

The suspect has been booked and is currently being questioned. Investigators are also examining his movements, communication records and possible links to individuals in other states.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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