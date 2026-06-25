A suspected terror plot targeting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been uncovered, with a man from Uttar Pradesh arrested in Karnataka during a joint operation involving central and state security agencies, according to officials. The accused, identified as Suhail, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was detained in Karnataka's Davangere district, where he was reportedly working in an industrial area.

Shocking terror plot to bomb the Ayodhya Ram temple uncovered

Officials said preliminary investigations led to the recovery of material from the suspect's mobile phone, including alleged contacts linked to Pakistani numbers, participation in suspicious WhatsApp groups, and photographs that are being examined as part of the probe.

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According to investigators, the accused was questioned after security agencies received intelligence inputs regarding possible extremist activities. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed plans linked to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, officials said.

Security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), are now examining the extent of the alleged plot and whether others may have been involved. Officials said information gathered during the investigation has been shared with authorities in Uttar Pradesh, following which inquiries have also been initiated in Saharanpur.

What we know about the suspect

Sources said Suhail had been working as a painter in a factory located in the Harihar industrial area of Davangere district and had allegedly been living there while concealing his identity.